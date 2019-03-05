TV anchor-turned-actress Swathi Naidu, who recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Avinash, has confirmed that she will continue to act in bold adult films even after the wedding.

Swathi Naidu was a live-in relationship with Avinash for eight months and entered the wedlock against their parents' wishes on February 23. Talking about the wedding, she said, "My parents and Avinash' parents were not happy with our wedding decision. Avinash decided to marry me when I asked him whether he loved me or not."

Swathi Naidu, who was born November 5, 1987, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, began her career as a TV presenter on a health show with Dr G Samaram on Telugu news channel CVR. She went on to anchor many other TV shows. But her rise to fame came through her short naughty videos on YouTube and live shows on Facebook. Millions of youngsters watched her B-grade films and became her fans.

Today, Swathi Naidu is one among soft-core actresses in India. She considers Sunny Leone as her role model and is a fan of actress/model Poonam Pandey. She has also forayed into the mainstream film industry and acted in romantic entertainer movies like Aame Korika and Campus Ampasayya.

Many of Swathi Naidu's fans were apparently worried over her quitting acting in adult movies after marriage. Talking to the media, the actress opened up about her future plans and confirmed to continue acting in B-grade movies even after her wedding with Avinash.

"I will continue doing bold adult films even after marriage. My husband respects my decision. It's my profession, Nothing is wrong in doing bold adult movies. What's wrong in doing intimate scenes during a shoot," a movie portal quoted Swathi Naidu as saying during her recent interaction with the media.

Swathi Naidu is popular on social media and has 568,000 followers on Instagram, 242,000 followers on Twitter, 146,612 fans on Facebook. She is famous for sharing her pictures from bold photoshoots. Copy shots of Sunny Leone and others have grabbed her a big following.