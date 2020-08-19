Days after giving befitting replies to the people who trolled her new hairdo, actress Swastika Mukherjee has now silenced her followers on Twitter who complained about the actress exposing her bra straps in posters of her upcoming project.

A netizen questioned the reason why the bra straps of Swastika Mukherjee were shown in the poster of her Bengali film Tasher Ghawr. "Really interested to know why the director wants to show the bra straps in a poster. Assuming this has to do something with the story. All the best, [sic]" the message read.

Swastika Mukherjee responded to it by asking whether we ask such questions if male actors display their underwear in films. She posted the posters from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Desi Boyz and English film Life as We Know It to convey her point.

"Are we interested/do we question why directors make their heroes flaunt their briefs/underwear/chaddis in posters? We don't, it doesn't even cross our mind rather it's kinda cool. But a woman's bra strap raises curiosity. There's no story, it's time we get used to normal things, [sic]" she tweeted.

Another Twitter user justified the actors in Desi Boyz for exposing their undies with a tweet, "Yes its normal and I know it. In Desi Boyz both the male characters played male strippers and it's kind of justify the poster. All I wanted to know about the connection between the poster and the theme of the movie. Anyways will find it on 3rd September. [sic]"

"Strippers showing off their underwear is justified, father showing his boxer is justified, rebels in chaddis also justified BUT bra strap of a woman at home needs backing. Content, storyline, director's intention, plots, sub plots all should be clarifying that bra strap. Why ? [sic]" Mukherjee shot back with a response

She ended the conversation with a message that it is her choice to display her bra or not and posted, "Meri bra, meri strap. Dikhau, na dikhau, meri marzi. Iske andar story kya hoga ? Film poster me bra strap kyu dikh raha hain ? Is ka bhi connection chahiye with the plot ?! (My bra, my strap. It's my wish to show it or not. Why is bra strap being shown in the poster? Do we need a connection to it with the plot?} [sic]"