Swara Bhasker has never shied away from addressing trolls and rumours about herself. She has been known for schooling trolls online and putting them in their place. Over the last couple of weeks, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress was being severely trolled on the internet for the sartorial choices that she had been making post her wedding to politician Fahad Ahmad. Not just that, certain trolls also attacked her for gaining weight post-pregnancy.

The actress did not stay mum and addressed these controversies and trolls along with pictures to prove them wrong. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, "didn't realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn't fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!"

I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung ? Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol! pic.twitter.com/z5SshleHCB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 20, 2024

X users, however, did not seem convinced by her explanation per se and dissed the fact that she tried to address the trolls, thinking that she had an agenda to prove a certain point.

A comment on her post said, "It wasn't about your wardrobe choices but about you visiting someone who opposes Female male co education and is against Inter faith marriage .. Whether or not your husband fit that stereotype, that person whom u met does fit and u tried to appease him by behaving the way he wants."

On the other hand, several users showed their support as well; a comment read, "Swara, your confidence and authenticity are truly empowering. Keep living life on your terms and defying stereotypes. Your strength and individuality inspire us all to embrace who we truly are. Let the critics talk, you're setting your own path and shining brighter every day!"

Swara had announced that she married Fahad Ahmed in a court marriage ceremony back in January of 2023. Later, the couple announced the birth of their daughter in June 2023, post which she had to face trolls for putting on weight post the pregnancy. In terms of work, she has not been seen in films for a while now and there have been no movie announcements from her end yet.