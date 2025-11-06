Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is back in showbiz after taking a year-long break following motherhood. The actor, along with her politician husband Fahad Ahmed, is part of the fun reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The show is all set to go off air in the coming days, and this week, the cast shot for its final episode.

The finale episode will reportedly feature the couples dressed in bridal attire. From Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani to Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee and Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, the celebrity couples were seen donning heavy and vibrant ethnic outfits.

Swara trolled for gaudy fusion saree look

Swara and Fahad also opted for a bridal-inspired look for the finale, but with a fusion twist. Swara ditched the traditional blouse and instead paired her bright maroon-red brocade saree with a jacket worn as a blouse, finishing the look with boots and a silver neckpiece.

Swara accessorised her look with a maang tika, nose ring, and bright red bangles, but the overall styling was widely criticised for being mismatched.

Swara's finale look failed to impress. Netizens slammed both Swara and her stylist, calling the look bulky and ill-fitted. Some even said it didn't complement her personality.

A user wrote, "ugly cheap outfit..."

Another wrote, " is this outfit from meesho?"

The third one wrote, "Very bad look..."

On the show, Swara also opened up about her journey as a new mother. She spoke candidly about sleepless nights, newfound joy, and how her daughter Raabiyaa has deepened her bond with Fahad.

"Parenthood flips your world upside down, but in a way that makes everything feel more meaningful," Swara shared emotionally. "Like every couple, Fahad and I have our differences, but when it comes to our daughter, we're one team. Watching him play with Raabiyaa or help her sleep makes me fall in love with him even more. Parenting isn't just about raising a child, it's about growing together, finding patience, and rediscovering joy."