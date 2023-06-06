Actress Swara Bhaskar is expecting her first baby with her husband Fahad Ahmad. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress took to her social media handle to share the news of her pregnancy on Tuesday, June 6.

Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy, gets trolled

Sharing a few romantic images with her husband, Swara wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!". She added a few hashtags, including #octoberbaby, which gives us a hint that the delivery date of the baby is expected to be in coming October.

While most of her fans and followers have been congratulating her for her new journey, this news didn't go down well with a certain section of the netizens. One user said, "It's new trend of Bollywood first pregnant then shadi," while another questioned, "4 mahina me kaise possible hai (How is it possible in 4 months?)". A third user wrote, "New phase me to shadi oops Nikaah ke pehle hi move ho gaye the madam (You had stepped into your new phase before wedding only)". One user said, "Not surprised at all".

Swara Bhaskar announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad this year in early February. She shared a video on twitter, which chronicles all their memorable moments together and gives a glimpse of how they fell in love.

Actress had a court marriage with Fahad

The 'Nil Bhattey Sannata' actress had a court marriage with Fahad on 6th January 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. While sharing the video Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours!"

