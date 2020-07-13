Acharya Shree Purushottam Priyadasji Swamishree, head of Swaminarayan Sanstha - a spiritual, cultural, and social welfare centre headquartered in Ahmedabad, was tested positive for coronavirus last month and has been under critical care in a private hospital in the city. The Swaminarayan Sanstha, owing to the Maharaj's critical health, announced his successor and heir on Sunday.

The head priest has been receiving dialysis to support his kidneys and also receiving plasma therapy for coronavirus since late-June. But his condition remains critical, one of the staff at the spiritual centre confirmed to IBTimes, denying to comment further on the ongoing rumours about Maharaj's death.

Is Swaminarayan Sanstha head dead?

Social media is buzzing with chatter about Acharya Shree Purushottam Priyadasji Swamishree's death. Many devotees are even asking what's the secrecy and demand health update about their preacher.

"Is it true that Acharya Shree Purushottam Priyadasji Swamishree is dead? Why is the sanstha trying to hide it? We want to believe in the truth and not rumours," (translated) asked one follower on Twitter.

Some videos of Acharya Shree Purushottam Priyadasji Swamishree have also gone viral, showing the spiritual leader placing prasad in his mouth before giving it to the devotees. The unique way of Swamishree's prasad distribution has also drawn flak in view of COVID-19. With the news of Shree Purushottam being diagnosed of the virus, the backlash was severe.

Corona se sankramit Acharya purushottam priyadasji swamishree gujar gye or jis jis ko apne muh k laddu de k gye hai uspe kya gujar rhi hogi #swaminarayan #coronapositive #covid19pic.twitter.com/Mm8BtzzNIY — Saniya (@SaniyaIndia_) July 13, 2020