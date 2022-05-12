The Muslim World League (MWL) hosted a large scale event on common values among religious followers. The two-day event kicked off on Wednesday in Riyadh, which witnessed many religious scholars and leaders from across the world in attendance. Swami Avdheshanand from India represented the country's Hindu community at the conference, which is of significant prominence.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri is Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, who gave initiation to about one million Naga Sadhus and met prominent Muslim scholars at the event. Swami Avdheshanand preached the message of peace and unity at the gathering.

"The whole world is the manifestation of the same God in different forms. Only the universal acceptance of divine expressions like Atmavat Sarvabhuteshu and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which have been included in the Indian culture and natural lifestyle from the past, will prove helpful in the establishment of world peace," Swami Avdheshanand said.

Atmavat Sarvabhuteshu: One should feel the happiness and distress of others as his own Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World Is One Family

Swami Avdheshanand Giri has presided over several international conferences for climate change, brotherhood in various sects and has been regularly invited to many international forums. He is a board member of the World Council of Religious Leaders. Swami Awadheshanand Giri was the keynote speaker at UNO for the 'Responsible Leadership Summit' held in May 2019, in which around 200 representatives from different sections of the society from across the world participated.

The participants in the forum include "religious leaders who are completely independent of any orientations outside the religious framework," Abdulwahab Al-Shehri, the league's undersecretary-general of corporate communications, said.

Muslim World League conference

The motive of the large-scale forum is to raise awareness of the values of Islam to build a better and more peaceful world. "Among the main themes of this forum is the clarification of the facts of Islam that came as a mercy to the worlds, and our noble Prophet conveyed its values to all people," Al-Shehri said.

By encouraging people of all faiths to communicate with each other, the forum is building bridges to help all participants achieve common goals, he added.

On the other hand, "extremism and counter-extremism (around the world) tried to distort those Islamic values but with their positive openness they have reached the world, eliminated the attempts of distortion and quenched them in their infancy."