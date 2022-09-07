Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have been making a lot of buzz in the industry. The first-look posters and teaser have received thunderous applause from netizens. Touted to be an action-packed thriller, Hrithik is likely to appear in three different get-ups.

Based on the Indian folktale, 'Vikram aur Betal', the film is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer (Vikram played by Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Vedha played by Hrithik). Vikram Vedha is Hrithik's 25th film.

The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

Directed by director couple, Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is the remake of a Tamil film by the same name.

The Tamil version had Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead. Made with a shoestring budget of Rs. 11 crores, the film went on to gross 60 crores at the box office. The Bollywood remake is made with a whopping Rs.100 crore.

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles. The neo-noir action thriller will hit the screens on September 30, 2022.