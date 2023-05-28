"Yeh jo desh hai meraSwadesh hai mera..." These lines from SRK starrer Swades are still fresh in our hearts and minds. However, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh gave a tour of New Parliament Building of the new parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony today.

Shah Rukh Khan called the new parliament a magnificent new home for the people who uphold Constitution

SRK has given a voice-over in the video, with the theme music of his film 'Swades' playing in the background along with the beautiful magnificent huge and artistic structure of the new parliament building will give goosebumps.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

SRK tweeted the video of the parliament building and wrote, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride"

Speaking over a score from his movie Swades, Shah Rukh Khan said, "The new Parliament building. The new house of our hopes. A home for the people who uphold our Constitution where 140 crores Indians become one family.

The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

May this new home be so big that it has a place for everyone from every village, city and corner of the country. May the arms of the new home embrace people from all castes, creeds and religions." He added.

Prime Minister Modi responded to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet and said he has "beautifully expressed" the message.

Akshay Kumar also gave a voice-over and tour of the new Parliament building, PM Modi lauds

PM Modi also retweeted the video that was shared by Akshay Kumar with his voice-over.

Akshay Kumar called the new Parliament building "an iconic symbol of India's growth story".

Akshay Kumar tweeted the video of the new parliament building and wrote, "Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story? #MyParliamentMyPride."

PM Modi replied, "You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future."

PM Modi also retweeted the thoughts on the new Parliament building shared by celebrities and political leaders, including actor Anupam Kher, Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/oHgwsdLLli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

About the New Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday at a mega event. Built at a cost of ₹971 crore, the new parliament complex can accommodate 888 Lok Sabha members and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha is being designed to accommodate joint sessions and will be able to host 1,272 members.

As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

The triangular-shaped building is a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. It will have a constitutional hall, and is said to be 'divyang friendly'. The new complex has a central lounge to complement the open courtyard.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are based on India's national bird (peacock) and national flower (lotus) respectively.