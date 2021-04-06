Veteran actress Prathima Devi, mother of filmmaker SV Rajendra Singh Babu and Vijayalakshmi Singh, passed away due to age-related ailments on Tuesday, 6 April. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Mysuru. She was aged 88.

SV Rajendra Singh Babu has confirmed the news to the media about the passing away of his mother. Her body is kept for public homage at her Saraswathipuram residence in Mysuru and the last rites will be performed on Wednesday noon at 1 pm.

Who was Prathima Devi?

Her journey in acting begun at an young age in theatre and she made her debut in films with Krishna Leela, which was directed by her husband and legendary filmmaker D Shankar Singh. She was credited as the first heroine of Sandalwood to star in a silver jubilee film in early 1950s.

In her lifetime, Prathima Devi went on to act in over 60 movies. Muttidella Chinna, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, Srinivasa Kalyana, Chanchala Kumari, Dharmasthala Mahatme and Mangala Sutra were some of her successful movies.