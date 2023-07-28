Anyone with a love for art is sure to be captivated by the mesmerizing work of Suvigya Sharma. Known for his miniature paintings, Tanjore paintings, and fresco work, Suvigya is a genius artist whose intricate brush strokes not only showcase his skill but also convey a special message: the protection of endangered species. This unique aspect sets him apart as one of the few contemporary artists who utilize their talent to advocate for noble causes.

Born on July 28th, 1983, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Suvigya's artistic journey began at the tender age of 7. However, he did not immediately pursue art as a profession. Instead, he completed his formal education, graduating from Bhavanipur Education Society College and studying Foreign Trade & Export Management at Symbiosis International University, Pune. Despite this detour, Suvigya's unwavering passion eventually led him back to his first love art. His artistic endeavors extend beyond a single discipline, as he consistently contributes to the preservation of India's artistic heritage.

Suvigya has undertaken extensive fresco work across various regions in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kishangarh, leaving his mark on illustrious sites like Jaipur's City Palace, Jama Masjid's gold leafing, Havelis, Bungalows, Dargah, and other heritage properties. Yet, this is just a glimpse of his extraordinary talent. Suvigya has also created stunning paintings, ranging from small to large sizes, for globally recognized icons such as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and pop sensation Justin Bieber. His clientele includes luminaries from diverse domains, including L.N. Mittal, Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Aditya Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and many others.

Suvigya's artwork has graced renowned galleries, including the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata, Cymroza Art Gallery, Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Chitrakoot Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Artisans Art Gallery, Gallery Navrathan, and Vasantha Art Gallery. Notably, his design for chef Vikas Khanna's cookbook, Utsav, valued at ₹35 lacs, drew attention. During Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour in India in May 2017, Suvigya made headlines by presenting the pop star with a captivating life-size oil on canvas portrait at Mumbai's St. Regis hotel in Lower Parel. He also created a lifelike portrait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his dream project, 'Perishious' (a combination of 'perish' and 'precious'), Suvigya has embarked on a series of artworks and NFTs dedicated to endangered animals. Explaining the reason for his cause, Sharma says, 'Art is known to be a powerful medium that enables the conveyance of messages to broader audiences, transcending all kinds of boundaries. Perhaps I was destined to choose it as a means to express something deeply felt within my heart. These animals are unable to raise their voices, so it falls upon one of us to do so.' These exquisite pieces, ranging from coin-sized to life-sized portraits, depict wildlife creatures on the brink of extinction, including polar bears and tigers. Set against hyperrealistic palatial 3D backgrounds, these artworks aim to raise funds for the conservation of such species through auctions of the collection.

Suvigya's two-decade-long artistic journey has made a substantial contribution to the Indian and global art industry. Reflecting on his experiences, he says, "It has been an enriching 360-degree journey. I continue to learn every day. The path was not easy, as art initially faced skepticism as a viable career option. Nevertheless, I have established a prominent name for myself while remaining dedicated to causes close to my heart." Suvigya perceives himself as a practitioner of Saundaryashastr, where aesthetics and precision induce special spiritual and philosophical experiences, encompassing the general principles of aesthetic comprehension in any form of human activity.