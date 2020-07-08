Actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan managed to drop by at her salon after almost four months of lockdown, and she is naturally elated.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sussanne posted a picture that shows her posing in a face shield, along with the salon staff.

"Hair cut and treatment spa day after 4 months!!" wrote Sussanna, and also thanked the salon staff in her caption.

Sussanne is currently living with Hrithik at the latter's house. The two decided to stay together to take care of their sons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, Hrithik had penned a lengthy "thank you" note for Sussanne.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.

While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he had shared.