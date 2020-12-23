In a shocking state of events on Monday night, 34 people including renowned celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were booked after the Mumbai Police raided Dragonfly club.

As per media reports, Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Singer Guru Randhawa were booked under section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act. If reports are believed, singer Badshah was also present, but he left via a back gate during the raid.

The celebrities were released a few hours later after receiving the the notice under CrPC 41(a)(1). Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan and singer Guru Randhawa issued a clarification and rolled out a public statement after Mumbai nightclub raid.

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Guru Randhawa issues statement says, 'Regret the unintentional incident.'

Singer and musician Guru Randhawa stated the matter and apologised for flouting norms.

The statement from Guru Randhawa's management team reads:

Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well.

Sussanne Khan sets the 'record straight',

Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared the humble clarification that reads,

Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner and a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2.30 AM the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 AM. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible. I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard and respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best Regards, Sussanne.

Former cricket Suresh Raina claimed that he was unaware of the 'local timings and protocols'.

Suresh Raina was not aware of the local timings & protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the incident: Suresh Raina's Manager's statement https://t.co/IMyw31TyMx — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Raina's statement reads.

Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.

Mumbai readies for night curbs

The raids came when the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas.

On Monday evening, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am from Tuesday, midnight. The government has also put strict measures for those arriving from Europe, the Middle East and the UK. The Centre has suspended all flights to and fro the UK until 31 December amid a new virus strain found there.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal at a press conference said: