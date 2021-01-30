Israel embassies around the world have been put on high alert following the incident in Delhi and now in Paris. Hours after an IED blast took place near Israel Embassy in Delhi, a suspicious object has been found outside the embassy in Paris, France.

The French Police has started the investigation. But there appears to be no bomb threat in the French capital. In view of the consequent incidents, all Israeli embassies around the world have reportedly been sealed and bomb squads have been deployed on the spot.

Delhi blast near Israel embassy

A low-intensity IED bomb went off near Israel embassy in APJ Abdul Kalam Road at 5:05 p.m. The local police, along with the fire department, NSG, NIA and forensic teams were immediately rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

According to the police, no one was injured in the blast and no damage to property was reported except for window panes of 3 cars parked nearby. The police suspected it to be a mischievous attempt to create sensation.

Shortly after the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed by the Delhi Police Chief and Director of Intelligence Bureau about the blast outside the Israel embassy and the ongoing investigations.

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The explosion took place at a time when India and Israel are celebrating 29 years of their diplomatic relations. Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka released a statement following the incident in Delhi, expressing gratitude for the support provided by Delhi Police, NSA and Ministry of External Affairs. He even acknowledged the importance of India-Israel relations in his statement.