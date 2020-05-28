Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been making quite a buzz lately with her Instagram account. Even in her 40s, she has been killing it when it comes to fitness and elegance. The former Miss India, Miss Universe pageant winner shared her latest workout video with beau Rohman Shawl giving us some major fitness and relationship goals.

Biwi no. 1 fame Sushmita, who is among the torch bearers of fitness revolution among b-town divas can be seen acing a difficult Yoga Asan with partner Rohman Shawl in a video which she has posted to her Instagram handle. In the video, Rohman can be seen providing his lady love with solid support on his legs while Sushmita stands on top of it and imitates an avian.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote "I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl 'A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust' How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness I love you guys!! #fly.

Her fans and colleagues were quick to take note of this 'steady workout' and praises started pouring from all over. While from B-Town, actress Sameera Reddy wrote "Ufff yaaa you two @rohmanshawl #couplegoals" many other admirers wrote: "Soulful. Love and light to you both. I really adore you guys.", "love forever", "soulful", "couplegoals" etc, for the two.

Rohman and Sushmita can be often seen acknowledging and praising each other on social media. On May 21, Rohman took to the internet following 26years of Sushmita's win at miss universe. He wrote the following along with some throwback pictures: "26 years My Jaan. How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so! #Mine. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst."

They have been often spotted sweating it out together at their home. Their workout videos are not only motivational but will surely make you fall in love with them.