"Haseena Parkar" actor Ankur Bhatia says his "Aarya" co-star Sushmita Sen is very motivating.

"I essay the character of Sangram, who is one of the central figures, amidst all the fiasco. Sushmita ma'am plays my elder sister," he said.

Talking about the former beauty queen, he said: "I share a great bond with her. We spoke a lot about life and had so much fun after shoots. She is very motivating and supporting as a co-actor and as a friend as well."

"Aarya" delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. The trailer starts by showing Aarya as a loving wife and doting mother, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. "Aarya" starring Sushmita Sen is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza".

"It's an out-an-out thriller. I had extensive preparation for the character," he said.