Sushmita Sen might have been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, but she is leaving no stone unturned in keeping her glamourous. Even in her forties, she has been keeping herself fit and giving out major goals for all the gym lovers.

As India is on a complete lockdown due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, people are spending time in their houses. Mai Hoon Na fame Sushmita fame is also quarantine with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl and their Instagram posts are getting cuter, day by day.

Couple that sweats together, stays together

Sushmita Sen and Rohan have been actively sharing their intimate and adorable workout videos, inspiring the lovers across the nation. After sharing a balancing workout routine with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen has yet again shared a video doing a 'fetus pose'.

In the video shared by Sushmita Sen, we can spot her acing the Garbhasana with her boyfriend Rohman. She posted the adorable video with her beau and wrote, "All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!❤️ besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn ❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga "

Towards the end, we can see Rohman kissing Sushmita's forehead, giving out major relationship goals. The couple who has been dating for a while now is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that they stay healthy together. Their sizzling chemistry is vividly obvious from the pictures and the videos that are shared by Sushmita.

Even being quarantined, Sushmita makes sure that she keeps herself fit by indulging into extensive yoga and functional training at home. At the age of 44, her inner achiever has her regularly kicking butt in the gym with a take-no-prisoners workout regimen, and she has the razor-cut abs to show for it.