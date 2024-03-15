Sushil Pandey might have been a part of many shows and films, but his character of Kunwar Singh in Maharani has its own fan following. After having wowed the audience with his roles in Human, Inside Edge, Anek, Article 15, Jolly LLLB, Bheed and more; the versatile actor is back for the third season of Huma Qureshi led Maharani.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about his character, shooting experience with Huma, learnings from Subhash Kapoor, and the popularity of his character.

How has your character of Kunwar Singh evolved with this season?

The show has been truly brilliant and great fun right from its first season. My character, Kunwar Singh, has always exuded great swag, confidence, and control over the so-called system of society. Yes, of course, he is dark in thought and behavior, but very charming and colorful in portrayal. So, it was superb playing him as an actor.

What new can we expect to see this season?

The revenge of Rani Bharti is the core of this season, so I think it's worth watching for the twists and turns and the way she handles the situation. Starting from a simple housewife to transforming into a shrewd politician gives a kick to the audience. The liquor ban in the state has its own exciting story, more or less reflecting reality as well. The makers and writers have depicted it beautifully in the story, which is a crucial and dramatic part of Season 3. The world of illicit liquor manufacturing, distribution, and the money transaction networks involved in such crimes is close to reality and exciting to see on screen.

How is it shooting with Huma Qureshi and Soham?

This is the only season where there is no scene together with either Huma or Sohum with me, because we are staunch opponents in the story. You can see the effect of not meeting each other on screen. Yes, we meet on set, and we gel well. Since it's the third season, almost every actor and crew member are good friends. Especially Huma, Sohum, and Amit Sial, we have known each other for a long time, so it's a big-time pass, and a lot of pranks happen on set.

You have previously worked with Subhash Kapoor and now again. How has that experience been of reuniting with him.

See, the character we all are portraying lasts throughout all the seasons, but there is a time-lapse. So, my briefing was to add a bit of maturity, and raise the bar a notch because he has seen some ups and downs during these periods. But his swag and command remain the same. And you know, Subhash Ji doesn't spare even a bit while performing. He is very particular about the lines, gestures, postures, or anything while shooting. It's a blessing to work with him for any actor, I think.

Looking at his hard work, one feels, 'What else can I do?' He is never easily satisfied nor does he let others be. I'm blessed to be a part of almost every film and series of his.

Your character on the show and his quirks are quite applauded. How do you react to that?

Since the first season, Kunwar Singh has been a very popular character. In this season too, I'm receiving a very good response as an actor from the audience and fraternity. I am really happy and grateful. It's overwhelming.