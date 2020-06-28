Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has been tragic and people close to him are yet to terms with his untimely death. While the police is trying to find out what contemplated him to end his life, a family friend of Sushant's named Nilotpal Mrinal has now written a letter to Mumbai police against Sushant's friend Sandeep Singh for allegedly tampering with evidence and the actor's social media accounts.

In his letter to Mumbai police, Nilotpal also accused Sandeep of giving clean chits to all those who are being considered to be in connection with Sushant's suicide.

He also took to his Facebook page to call out Sandeep Singh who has been speaking to the media and giving interviews about Sushant. "#sandipsingh doing bullshit and taking favour and side of Bollywood why??!!!

It's not even 13 days and he is showing like everything is normal in Industry. So all other people are telling lie, no one knows this person and on whose pressure or what basis he is favouring #karanjohar

When their family member and his brother already given statement and Mumbai police doing investigation, why he is favouring those people whose name Coming behind pressuring die to which suicide

Is he the person behind deleting all Instagram post and Twitter post, Maharashtra Police should interrogate this person also," Nilotpal wrote.

Take a look.