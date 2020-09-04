Vishal Singh Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has written a blog to throw light at the relationship the late actor and the family had shared. It comes after Rhea Chakraborty made allegations of Sushant having a strained relationship with his family.

In a blog titled, Five times my wife left me behind in America to be with her brother, Vishal Singh Kirti, who is settled in the US, has opened up about the five times she visited India to meet her brother Sushant Singh Rajput and the family members.

He explains about her trips to India between 2014 and 2020 with short notice although her trips. Check out his complete text from the blog:

It sounds like I am complaining that she left me behind but I am not. This is an appreciation of the strength of the Singh Rajput family bond I have seen over the years. 2014

In 2014, we were slated to visit India over the summer break. However, Shweta got to know that a family function was being organized to celebrate Rani Didi and Jiju's wedding anniversary and Sushant would be attending as well. She canceled her summer ticket and rushed to India at short notice. I joined her next month in June with my daughter and spent some quality time with Sushant as well.

2015

In 2015, Shweta left with our son and visited Sushant in Ranchi where he was shooting for the movie MS Dhoni. 2016

In 2016, it was decided that the entire Singh Rajput family would watch the movie MS Dhoni together. Again at very short notice, Shweta made a 3-day trip from the US to India, just to watch the movie together as a family and celebrate Sushant's success. She spent 2-days flying and 3-days in India with the entire family. Can you imagine the jetlag?

2017

Thankfully, she didn't leave me behind this time around and we all got to hang out with Sushant! 2020

In January 2020, she left without me again at short notice after being informed that Sushant is visiting Chandigarh. Alas, he was under such circumstances that she didn't even get to meet him and by now everyone knows why. And finally, during COVID times, she rushed as soon as logistically possible to India after the news on June 14th, to give a loving sendoff to her precious brother.

It's sad that she won't be making such trips anymore (the happy ones, prior to 2019) because the shining star of the family is gone. It hurts me when aspersions are cast on a wonderful family like Sushant's. My wife is a married professional businesswoman living in the US with two kids (it's a very busy lifestyle) but she prioritized to be with her family when the family needed her, despite all the limitations. Such is the Singh Rajput family!

PS: Those who don't live in the US running 2 businesses with a working professional spouse and 2 kids, don't try to undermine the effort because you won't understand the challenges of setting everything aside at short notice, to travel to India to meet an extremely busy movie actor. The emphasis here is on trips without me to meet Sushant. There were countless logistical issues between our children's school schedules, my office schedule, Shweta's business schedules and all this overlapping with Sushant's availability when he was drowning in work. That's why these short notice trips were made to align with Sushant's availability.

Rhea Chakraborty had alleged in interviews recently that Sushant did not share good relationship with the family members and they would fight during their meetings.