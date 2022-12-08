Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput clocks four years today (December 7). Moviegoers widely appreciated the film and fans loved the on-screen chemistry between Sara and Sushant.

From melodious songs to picturesque locations, Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film Kedarnath was commercially successful, and the actress won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

The actress took to her social media account and shared a slew of BTS pictures from the sets of Kedarnath and penned an emotional note for late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and thanked him for being there for her.

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath clocks 4 years

Sara Ali Khan wrote, "4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I'd do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4 am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again.

"Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath. And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

Fans get teary-eyed seeing Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's unseen pictures

A user said, "Sushant we will be always be in our hearts miss you." Another one said, "We will always be missed." The third commented, "Sushant always live in our heart."

The fourth one said, "I know deep inside you still miss Sushant. And because of others, you are not able to talk openly. But he is there seeing everyone. He was a star and will always be. We will miss you."

Professional front

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account and dropped BTS stills from her upcoming movie Metro In Dino. The film is helmed by Anurag Basu and co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur. Sara also has Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangadha Singh.