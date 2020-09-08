After being accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide and money laundering, Rhea Chakraborty has finally hit back and filed charges against the family of the late actor. Amid the ongoing investigation on the drug angle in Sushant's death, Rhea has filed an FIR against Rajput's sisters under multiple charges to Mumbai Police.

Bandra Police in Mumbai has registered a first information report (FIR) against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital under the NDPS act, cheating, forgery and more. She has claimed that his sisters have abetted him to commit suicide as Meetu was with Sushant before his death.

The complaint filed by Rhea claimed that Sushant Singh's sister Priyanka had sent him a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

Here are the key points from the complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty:

1. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a six-page complaint against his sister and the doctor at Bandra police station for allegedly prescribing 'illegal' medicine for Rajput that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.

2. The complaint was filed under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

3. She claimed during her course of the live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput from December 2019 to June 8, 2020, she has come to know that Sushant was enduring treatment for various mental health issues and had been diagnosed as suffering from Bipolar disorder.

4. In her FIR, Rhea stated, "On the morning of June 8, 2020, the deceased had been on his phone incessantly and when I enquired what he was doing, he showed me the messages he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. I say that I was shocked upon reading the said messages as his sister Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take."

5. She said in her complaint. "However, the deceased (Sushant Singh Rajput) was not disciplined in respect of his treatment and would often abruptly stop his medication to the dismay of his doctors and myself."

6. Chakraborty claimed that she had explained to Sushant "that given the seriousness of his condition, and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by doctors who had examined and treated him over several months, he ought not to take any other medication, least of all medication being prescribed by his sister who has no medical degree."

7. Sushant did not listen to her and went on to take the medicine. Rhea stated, "The deceased then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meetu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him."

8. Talking about Sushant's father allegations, Rhea said, "It was preposterous that such false allegations were being made out over 40 days after the demise of the deceased."

9. "In the said messages Priyanka Singh has advised the deceased to take various medication controlled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. Shockingly, it has come now come to light that his sister Priyanka had subsequently on the same day sent him a prescription by one Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of Cardiology from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi," she said.

10. Rhea claimed that the prescription was fake and said, "Deceased died merely in 5 days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at behest of Priyanka and Dr Kumar."

Sushant's family feels that the allegations made by Rhea are false and they feel that Mumbai Police is being partial towards her. Talking to ANI, the Sushant's father KK Singh's lawyer said, "So this is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter."