Bollywood lost a gem in actor Sushant Singh Rajput and left a permannent void in the industry. He died by suicide on Sunday afternoon and was cremated on Monday after his family was flown from Patna to Mumbai to perform his last rites. He was 34.

And while his family was yet to come to terms to his untimely death, it is now being reported that Sushant's sister-in-law couldn't bear the loss of the actor and went to heavenly abode. She breathed her last while the actor's funeral was taking place at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai.

A report in TOI has claimed that Sushant's sister-in-law Sudha Devi had stopped eating ever since she got the news of the actor's demise. Her death has come a day after Sushant hanged himself from the ceiling in his Bandra home.

However, an official confirmation is awaited. This particular news piece will be updated once the details are out.