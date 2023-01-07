Till a few days back, the sea-facing flat on Carter Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, where Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, was struggling to find a new tenant. Recently, real estate broker, Rafique Merchant, had posted a clip of the house and informed that the property is available for rent at ₹5 lakh per month.

SSR's flat gets a new tenant after 2.5 years

However, if reports are to be believed, this may change soon as the flat, which is said to be owned by an overseas Indian, is all set to get new occupants after two-and-half years. It will be rented out at Rs 5 lakh per month, with a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh, which is equal to six months of rent.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flat is spread over an area of 2,500 square feet and has a spacious terrace, four bedrooms, each with an attached bathroom. As per the latest report in India Today, Rafique Merchant has revealed that they have found a tenant. "We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things," the real-estate broker told the portal.

"People are now relaxed about his death"

The property, which was up for rent ever since the actor's death, was finding it difficult to get new tenants because the sudden death of its high-profile occupant and the subsequent political as well as media glare on the case. After Sushant's death, the owners had also decided that they didn't want a Bollywood-affiliated tenant for their home anymore. However, Merchant now thinks that "people are now relaxed about it (Rajput's death) because they say it has been a while."

Earlier in 2019, the 'Kedarnath' actor was reportedly paying a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh for the duplex flat on the sixth floor of Mont Blanc Apartments at Jogger's Park for three years before he died in June 2020.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of the actor, which has been ruled as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.