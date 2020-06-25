Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara is skipping the theatrical release and ready for its digital premiere. Yes, the much-awaited Hindi film will hit the OTT platform on 24 July.

Disney and Hotstar have announced the news on its Twitter page. "A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. [sic]" the message read.

Interestingly, the movie will be available for all – subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney + Hotstar. "For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.[sic]" the production house tweeted.

It is a coming-of-age romantic movie, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film has Sanjana Sanghi in the female lead and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in an important role. Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman is scoring the music, Satyajit Pande has handled the cinematography and Deepa Bhatia is the editor of the flick.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on 24 June. He had the potential to become the next big name of Bollywood after delivering memorable films like MS Dhoni biopic and Chhichhore. Among his contemporaries, he was the most successful actor and enjoyed a huge fan following.

Despite so much success at a young age, his extreme step came as a big shock to the people across the country. His death has reignited nepotism debate and the Bollywood has become a divided family.