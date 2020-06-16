Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a rude awakening to Bollywood and to India. Losing the young star has taken its toll, as many fans and netizens have called out Bollywood for its biases, its nepotism and the like. However, the impact of his death might have been underestimated.

Saddened by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a young 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh took the drastic step of ending his own life. In his suicide note, he explained why he took such a step.

10th-grade student takes own life

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has brought hard-hitting questions to the fore about mental health in the country and the Bollywood industry. His death shook the nation, and his fans have been heartbroken over the matter. His untimely death came as an unpleasant shock.

Now, a young 15-year-old in Bareilly, UP, studying in the 10th standard took a drastic step of ending his own life. The boy left a suicide note in which he wrote, "After Sushant Singh Rajput hanging himself to a ceiling fan and committing suicide even I am ending my life if he can do then why can't I?" The shocking note further explained why the boy was driven to take the decision, according to a report by SpotboyE, the boy was being bullied in school, and couldn't deal with the teasing.

Since Sushant's death, many stars have been coming forward to express their grief and shock over his demise. The matter has gotten out of hand where bullying in Bollywood is concerned and the treatment of those who come from non-Bollywood backgrounds.

What the events and developments tell us is that there is a real need to discuss mental health in the country and destigmatize it. Moreover, mental health care has become necessary. Change and a shift in attitude towards Depression and those struggling with mental health issues is the need of the hour.