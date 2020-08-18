The screenshots of conversations between Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian have surfaced online. The pictures doing rounds on social media show that they were in touch before their respective deaths in June.

According to Times Now, Disha Salian had messaged Sushant Singh Rajput to know whether he was interested to endorse an edible oil brand and apparently asked whether she quote Rs 60 lakh for the deal. A few days later, Salian approached him for a digital campaign for the multiplayer battle royale game PUBG.

The screenshots reveal that Sushant asked for the script for the digital campaign. They had a chat over another deal for which the Bollywood actor was supposed to interact with his fans on phone.

The conversations look totally professional and Sushant was getting good number of deals. The screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation have now gone viral.

Disha Salian died by suicide on 9 June and Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on 14 June. There have been lots of conspiracy theories connecting the two deaths. However, her father, in an interview, had stated that his daughter had met the actor only once even as the initial reports claimed that she had worked with him as his manager for a brief period.

On the other side, Sushant's lawyer Priyanka Khimani felt it was illogical and bizarre to link the two deaths. "I never met Disha. It is absolutely bizarre and illogical. I did not have any interaction or email exchange. I remember reaching out to Sushant that your name is being dragged into it when this news broke out. This is how much we knew her. I had no interaction with her," India Today quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the family members of Sushant and celebrities are demanding for a CBI probe into his death. "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput" his sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter.