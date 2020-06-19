The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the whole country hurt and angry. With everything else that's going on, truly the news of the talented actor's demise was saddening. Many reports and cases have broken out about Bollywood's toxic culture, and big stars, directors and producers have been named in pushing the actor to take a drastic step.

The backlash against Bollywood's big names has been massive. Protests broke out in Mumbai yesterday over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Salman Khan was also named in the list of people who had targeted Sushant in the industry, protestors had gathered outside his Being Human store yelling, "Salman Khan Murdabad!"

Protestors arrive in front of Being Human store, yell 'Salman Khan Murdabad!'

Sushant Singh's death threw up huge red flags about the toxic culture in Bollywood and it's attitude towards its talents. A huge section of the public have been up in arms over the issue, calling out big names such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Alia Bhatt for targeting Sushant Singh Rajput.

A case has also been filed against the directors and producers, over the matter. Yesterday, many protestors took to the streets, in a turn of events. The protestors reached the Being Human store in Bandra crying, "Salman Khan Murdabad!" They demanded that the actor's photo be removed from the banner of the store.

A video of the protest has been going viral, on social media.

This comes soon after, Karan Johar's effigies were burnt in Sushant Singh Rajput's hometown Patna, where protests took place as well. The case of Sushant's death has turned into a public spectacle, and the anger and outrage have reached a maximum. More details about how this case will proceed and what will the legal authorities conclude are still awaited.