The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) had left the nation in shock. There were several claims of the actor being murdered and suicide theories that tried to prove that the 'Kedarnath' actor had committed suicide. However, the officials are yet to come to a conclusion as the case is still under investigation.

Earlier this week, an employee of the Cooper Hospital, where the body of the Sushant Singh Rajput was taken for postmortem, allegedly revealed that he had participated in the autopsy process of the late actor and claimed that the marks on Sushant's body appeared to him as though the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered.

"The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics"

The employee, who is identified as Roopkumar Shah, speaking with TV9 via Timesnownews.com, said, "When we went to perform a post mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order."

This shocking new claim has created an upstir amid the public yet again and SSR fans are demanding justice for their favourite actor. Now, amid all these, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetment of suicide, took to social media to share a cryptic note about survival.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "You have walked through fire, survived floods and triumphed over demons, remember this the next time you doubt your own power." She shared the post along with a 'good morning' wish for her followers.

Rhea had faced a huge media trial in 2020 after the death of Sushant. The actress dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while before his sudden death at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The actor's family had accused Rhea and her family of abetment of his suicide and money laundering.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges CBI

In addition, the actress was also accused of procuring contraband for SSR. Initially, SSR's death case was investigated by Mumbai Police, however, later it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Following the recent developments in the case, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged the CBI to investigate the murder claim "diligently". She took to Instagram handle to share a screenshot of the news that read, "Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."