Sara Ali Khan has been linked to every co-star and friend, ever since her Bollywood debut. After Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and quite mysterious demise, many names have come under the suspicion for his death as well as drug links and ex-girlfriend Sara is one of them. By this, not just Sara's named has been maligned, it has brought disgrace to the royal name as well. But this not something new for this family.

'Fame comes with a price' and that's indeed the case with the Pataudi family. From Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's controversial love story to Saif Ali Khan's personal life or Kareena Kapoor's scandals, Pataudi's has been on the radar for all of their actions. Even the new generation has not been spared and every now and then, the media tries to scoop some dirt on them. Let's have a look at some major scandals Pataudis have been linked with.

1. Saif Ali Khan in Salman Khan's Black Buck Poaching case

Saif Ali Khan has always been someone who made headlines for his love life. But there have been instances when Chote Nawab of Bollywood has been dragged into controversies for his serious involvements. Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching case in 1998 did not only malign the superstar's image but also hauled the names of the other stars from 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' including Saif Ali Khan. Saif was named as a key person joining Salman in poaching and he received a legal notice. Though later, Saif was acquitted in the case he surely did suffer the embarrassments and humiliation during the case.

2. Sara Ali Khan drug links in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

From Rhea Chakraborty to Deepika Padukone, many names have come under the scanner ever since NCB has started investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Sara Ali Khan was also summoned by the NCB wherein she made some shocking revelations. Sara who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of the Kedarnath disclosed that she has seen Sushant taking drugs and marijuana at times but has never participated with him in the same.

With Sara's name coming up in the drug links, Saif is reportedly angry with his daughter and ex-wife Amrita Singh. As per various media reports, Saif is not involving in Sara's drug suit and maintaining distance from the SSR case.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love jihad

Though Kareena is no new to controversies with her leaked MMS scandal with Shahid and more but the backlash she faced when she decided to marry Saif was something nobody expected. She was recklessly been made the centre of a campaign against 'love jihad' run by the Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

A bizarre picture Kareena's face edited, half-covered by a niqab that partly obscures the bindi on her forehead was used as the cover image of the magazine run by the Durga Vahini. The campaign allegedly hopes to 'reconvert' Hindu women who are married to Muslim men. The picture was called distasteful but Bebo had to suffer the consequences of marrying an older Muslim man.