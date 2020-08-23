The case of Sushant Singh Rajput continues to haunt Bollywood. As CBI takes on the case, new facets to the case are coming to the fore. The CBI is now interrogating Siddharth Pithani the former flatmate of the actor and the actor's cook Neeraj and staff Dipesh Sawant.

According to a report by India Today, the CBI spotted 'inconsistencies' in their statements previously recorded.

Siddharth Pithani called for the second round of questioning

On the third day of the CBI investigation, the officials recreated the crime scene over the weekend, the officials were spotted at the late actor's residence. Apart from this Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani who was earlier questioned by the CBI was called in again. This would be his second round of questioning. The actor's cook Neeraj and house help Dipesh Sawant were both called in as well. For Neeraj, it will be his third round of questioning.

According to reports by India Today, the CBI found 'inconsistencies' in the statements previously recorded regarding the events on June 13th and 14th. Further, the two were found contradicting each other as well, the news outlet reported.

The Supreme Court order for CBI to take over the case was issued on August 19. It has also been reported that the CBI will be questioning Sushant's landlord as well as Rhea Chakraborty soon. According to a Times Now report, the CBI is looking to question those who were present at the house when the incident occurred first.

The CBI has registered an FIR against 6 accused, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her mother Sandhya, house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

On social media meanwhile, netizens have been trending #ArrestPithani on Twitter following the CBI interrogation, as they demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.