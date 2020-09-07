On June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan. While it looked like a death by suicide, Sushant's friends, fans and family members raised their voice and claimed that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has abetted him to take the extreme step and has emptied his bank accounts.

In the F.I.R filed by MS Dhoni fame Sushant's father KK Singh to Bihar Police, he stated that Rajput was compelled by Rhea and she has allegedly displaced around 17 crores from his account. The case which was built on the basis of this mysterious '17 Crores' is now falling apart as director Rumi Jaffery has revealed the truth behind the money laundering.

The mystery of 15 crores

As per the reports, Sushant had signed a movie with Rumi Jaffery along with beau Rhea for which he was being paid 15 crores. This was the same amount which was allegedly mentioned by Sushant's father in the F.I.R. In an interview with India Today, key suspect for Sushant's death Rhea also stated that "In their (Sushant and Vashu Bhagnani) meeting, perhaps Rs 15 crore was mutually decided as the signing amount between Sushant and Vashu sir. Sushant was very happy about this. This happened in the month of February."

From Mumbai Police to Bihar Police and then ED, many investigations were done by the officials over the monetary angle in the death and no such details were found. Now, director Rumi Jaffery's sting operation, conducted by India Today, light has been shed on the same, which has made the allegations made by SSR's family about the money, completely false.

Why should the money be paid: Rumi Jaffery

In the sting operation, Rumi can be seen stating, "In this industry, no producer can pay Rs 15 crore even to top stars. This is not even the full price, leave alone signing amount." "Why should the money be paid? No agreement was signed in the first place. It was his bad luck. The lockdown happened," he added. Rumi Jaffery revealed that whether it's an actor, director or anyone else, full payment is not made in one go.

Watch here:

Along with the money laundering angle, the officials are looking into the drug links to SSR's death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has interrogated Rhea Chakraborty and her family, along with the people related to the incidence over the 'drug chat'.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty has been arrested along with Samuel Miranda and others. Rhea has also been interrogated for two days simultaneously by the NCB.