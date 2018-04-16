After the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in great demand. The two superstars have a number of projects lined up for them, but due to their busy schedules, the actors have turned down several offers.

Recently, the Bhaagi stars declined a dance film, which is the Hindi remake of the cult film Dirty Dancing (1987). The film is a production of Lionsgate Television, which had previously been made into an American television movie of the same name in 2017.

However, according to Mid-Day, after the rejection by the Bhaagi 2 couple, the makers of the dance film are considering the Raabta couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

A source told Mid-day, "The script is currently being reworked to suit Bollywood audiences. The premise of how a girl develops a crush on her father's resort dance instructor will remain the same. Considering Sushant and Kriti are skilled dancers, they are currently the top contenders for the lead roles."

If the news gets confirmed, the couple will start training to learn various dance forms for the film. Reportedly, the project will begin next year and the production house is looking for an Indian production team to collaborate with.

Rumor has it that the production house is looking for a choreographer as the film's director. They have also shortlisted a reputed choreographer looking to his directorial debut with this film.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, releasing November 23 and later in a YRF film with Hrithik Roshan. Disha Patani will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Sanghamitra.