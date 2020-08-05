A day after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and presently BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane alleged that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were murdered, Mumbai Police is looking for more information on the late star manager.

On Wednesday, Malad's Malvani Police Station issued a press note seeking more information and evidence on Sushant's late former manager Disha.

The press note issued in Marathi, reads: "In relation to Disha Salian's death, the Malvani Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death. Malvani police is investigating all possible angles related to this death. Regarding this, a lot of news/information is being published on social media, newspapers and TV channels. If anyone has any information or evidence relating to this and wishes to share it with us, can do so with the following officers."

Along with the note, phone numbers and email IDs of several senior police officers have been shared. Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in Supreme Court seeking direction for a CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, along with that of Sushant, claiming "both are inter-linked".

The plea, filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda, has sought that Mumbai Police place on record the detailed investigation report in the case of Salian, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.