Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are couple goals, even though they may be facing some criticism from the British public for their spending habits.

However, the so in love couple Sussex may have had a rocky start in the beginning. In the initial days of their relationship, Prince Harry was forced to wait to introduce his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to brother Prince William and wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, an expert has claimed. Was Prince Harry nervous to introduce Meghan to his family?

Author and royal commentator Angela Levin has revealed that the Duke of Sussex struggled to find the right schedule to meet with his sibling due to his nephew Prince George beginning big school. The expert made the claims in her book 'Harry: Conversations with the Prince'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite the whirlwind romance, but it looks like Prince Harry wanted the timing to be just right for her to be introduced to his family. There have been reports that Prince William had reservations about Meghan Markle.

Ms. Levin added: "Harry was understandably keen to introduce his new love to William and Kate, but they were spending the summer at Anmer Hall, their home on the Sandringham estate."

But it looks like everything worked out for the best as Meghan and Harry appear to be so in love. Though the couple Sussex has rocked the boat when it comes to matters of the Royal Palace, like splitting from the Royal household and shifting to Frogmore Cottage to raise baby Archie, not to mention spending an exorbitant amount of public funds to renovate Frogmore Cottage. However, Meghan and Harry still make an adorable couple.