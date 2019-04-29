The trailer and audio from Suriya's much-awaited movie NGK will be launched on Monday, April 29. The makers have planned to unveil the promo and songs online at 7.30 pm.

The trailer will give an outline of the content centred around Suriya's character. Apart from the hero, the video is expected to introduce the premises and other characters along with attractions in the Tamil flick.

NGK is a political thriller in which Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi play the female leads. Selvaraghavan is directing the actor for the first time, Praveen KL is the editor and Sivakumar Vijayan is the cinematographer of the multilingual movie.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music and Thandalkaaran single, which was released a few weeks ago, has garnered a positive response.

The film had hit the floors in January 2018 with an aim of Diwali release. The first look poster was released two months after the film's launch.

In the NGK first look, Suriya was seen wearing a cap with a pair of sunglasses in a graffiti-like poster. The first look triggered rumours that the movie was inspired by Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara who played a major role in the Cuban revolution.

It was widely believed that the movie would be a historical period drama.

Unfortunately, the shooting was delayed at some stage as the director reportedly fell ill. In the course, the story apparently underwent changes. Finally, after much delay, Suriya's flick is all set to hit the screens on May 31.