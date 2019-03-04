Suriya, who is working on a few interesting movies, seems to be part of one more interesting movie. Well, the actor will be starring in the biopic of GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan - India's first budget airline.

The upcoming movie is conceptualised and directed by Sudha Kongara of Iruddhi Suttru fame. Although there is no official word on the movie being the biopic of GR Gopinath, rumours say that the talks have reached its final stages and the formal announcement will be made soon.

Suriya's 2D Entertainment is bankrolling the film. Guneet Monga, who bagged an Oscar Award for producing the documentary, Period: End of Sentence, will co-produce the movie.

The film's production house shared the news on its micro-blogging page, "Congratulations @guneetm, on your Academy Awards! We are proud to be associated with you for #Suriya38!."

Guneet Monga was quick to thank 2D Entertainment as she replied, "Thank you so much ❤ Such an honour to collaborate with @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian this is the start of many between @2D_ENTPVTLTD and @sikhyaent here we go.. @aachinjain" (sic).

GR Gopinath, who is known as Captain Gopinath, is a retired Captain of the Indian Army, an author, and a politician. The 67-year old launched Deccan Aviation, a low-cost airline in the year 2003. He also unsuccessfully contested elections.

Coming back to Suriya, he is currently busy with Selvaraghavan's political-thriller NGK and KV Anand's Kaappaan.