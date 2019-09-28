Koncham Touch Lo Untey Cheptha is one of those shows to which Telugu viewers get glued to, during the weekends. Apart from providing some non-stop entertainment, this show is all about celebrities revealing a little of their personal side, meeting their fans and having some fun on the sets. Many even compare this show to Koffee with Karan. Well, our host Pradeep Machiraju himself generates a lot of entertainment, and for this show, there's a huge following and TRP rating too.

This Saturday, September 28, actor Suriya Sivakumar will be on the show to talk about a lot. This is the first time ever Suriya has appeared on a Telugu show and his Telugu speaking fans can't wait to watch him on the show.

The promo of the episode is going viral for all the right reasons and one of them is Suriya's dance to Megastar Chiranjeevi's song. As part of the game, Pradeep spoke to Suriya about his rapport and bonding with actors in Telugu. Talking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, Suriya reveals that he danced for the title song of Mutha Mestri in his college days. Also, he recollected many of such days.

Very special one ?this Saturday 9pm on #ktuc4 its @Suriya_offl sir⭐️ thanqsomuch sir? it’s a dream come true ☺️#PeoplesFavoriteKAAPPAAN pic.twitter.com/XRPqGiCqJV — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) September 24, 2019

Pradeep did not want to lose the golden opportunity of making Suirya do the same trademark move once again. Upon his request, Suriya has danced for the song and the audience on the sets of the show were going gaga over him.

Talking about Rana Daggubati, Suriya called him a 'bad boy'. Citing instances, he explained why Prabhas is fondly called darling and recounted how Prabhas once waited for him until 11:30 pm for dinner. In addition, actress Sayyeshaa Saigal also joined them and Pradeep got them play dumb charades.

On the same show, Suriya even revealed the truth that once he failed in all the academic subjects. He also spoke about his crushes and how many girls used to make blank calls to his landline.