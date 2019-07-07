The teaser of Lyca Productions' movie Bandobast starring Suriya and Mohanlal was released recently on the internet. This first look video has doubled the expectations of the viewers across the globe.

Kaappaan, which is simultaneously made in Telugu as Bandobast, is one of the most awaited Indian movies. Lyca Productions released its teaser in both the languages on its YouTube on July 6 and these first look videos have garnered over 15 million views in less than a day. They have not only grabbed many eyeballs, but have also generated a lot of curiosity about the film among the mass.

Bandobast is a novel and new-age action thriller that is set in an exciting set-up. Tensions between India and Pakistan in the context of terrorism, the problems faced by farmers and those posed by river-water sharing, Indian Army secret operations - these elements are the crux of the film.

Suriya, who stole the hearts of the Telugu audience with highly content-driven movies like Ghajini and Singham, is the hero of Bandobast. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has a crucial role in the movie. This is the first outing of the real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal since their marriage. Rangam fame KV Anand has wielded the megaphone. Subhaskaran of Lyca Productions, who has brought to the Telugu audience Nawab and the visual wonder 2.0, is the producer.

The film's teaser was unveiled by macho star Rana Daggubati via his Twitter account on Saturday. And it has been getting a tremendous response from the audience. If Rangam was a heady mix of politics, journalism and naxalism, Bandobast goes leagues ahead to thrill the audience. Harris Jayaraj's album for the movie will be unveiled soon. The audio will be out on Sony Music.

The film will be released on August 30. Suriya, who moulds himself effectively in playing distinct characters, will be seen in several avatars in the movie. He has sported the get-up of a commando, played a Muslim man named Kathir, and Subhash in yet another disguise.

Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, Poorna, Nagineedu and others will also be seen in key roles.