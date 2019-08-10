Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has won unanimous positive reviews from the audience and critics. Many celebrities have showered a lot of positive words about the flick. Now, celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika too are blown away by the content and Thala's performance in the flick.

As per the reports, Suriya and Jyothika watched Nerkonda Paarvai in a special screening on Thursday, 8 August. The couple was impressed by the content and the performance of the cast. As a token of appreciation, they have sent a flower bouquet with a letter appreciating him for taking such a subject, while also praising his performance in the film.

The pictures of the bouquet have now gone viral. Also, the gesture by Suriya and Jyothika have been praised by cine-goers as it clearly shows that there are no insecurities and hatred towards each other.

It may be recalled that Jyothika had earlier praised Ajith for taking up Nerkonda Paarvai.

Nerkonda Paarvai tries to addresses a series issue bothering our country. It attempts to showcase the ugly side of patriarchal society, which judge women based on their dress.

Ajith has enacted the role of a lawyer, who fights for three women, played by Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam, who are falsely accused of a crime.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a remake of Bollywood hit movie Pink in which Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role. The makers of the Tamil version have tweaked the storyline to suit the taste of the local audience without diluting the content.

The movie is funded by Boney Kapoor and the project was supposed to begin when his wife-legendary actress Sridevi was alive.

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has set the box office on fire. In two days, the movie has grossed over Rs 24 crore and looking to end its first weekend on a high note.