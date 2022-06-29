Actor Suriya has been churning out back-to-back films with social justice as the main backdrop. Be it Jai Bhim or Soorarai Potru, the film sends out an important message to fans. And now, adding another cap to his feather, the actor has been invited to join the Oscar committee at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Along with Suriya, Bollywood actress Kajol and filmmaker-writer Reema Kagti are part of the 397 artists and others to join the organisation in 2022.

Apart from these three personalities, filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas (whose documentary Writing With Fire was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category this year), Indian-born American film producer Aditya Sood, who produced films like The Martian and Deadpool, and Sohini Sengupta, a PR, and marketing professional also made it to the list. According to their official statement, the membership selection is based on professional qualifications with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. This year's class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022. https://t.co/BIpkeYpGPV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2022

Other prominent personalities on the list include Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, CODA writer-director Sian Heder, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Caitrione Balfe, Jesse Buckley, Olga Merediz, Kodi Smit-MPhee, Anya Taylor Joy and others. According to reports, the committee has a total of 17 AMPAS branches and the invitees will have to pick up a branch and be part of it.