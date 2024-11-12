Suriya is keeping extremely busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kanguva,' which is scheduled to have a worldwide release on November 14. Over the years, many of Suriya's blockbuster hit films down South have been remade into Bollywood films. In a recent interview with his 'Kanguva' co-star Disha Patani, he spoke on the topic of his films being remade in Bollywood and his thoughts on the same.

Disha Patani asked Suriya about which Hindi remake of his films was his favourite. Suriya to answer the question said, "For people who are not aware of those remakes, I would like to say again 'Kaakha Kaakha' was 'Force' here, 'Ghajini' was, of course, 'Ghajini' in Hindi, and 'Singham', of course, was made, but with a lot of changes. Now 'Sarfira' is the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'.

He further added, "Usually when a remake film is done, the original actor or the cast and the directors, they are not discussed. But first time, I think, Aamir sir made sure that he spoke about the film and spoke about all the actors and the director. Even before anybody could speak about me, I think he was solely responsible for people up north, people who don't speak Tamil, to know about me."

Suriya kept emphasising how Amir was the first to acknowledge and talk about him amongst all the directors and actors who had previously remade his films in Hindi. The actor recalled how Amir would 'repeatedly' take his name during promotions or interviews about the film. Suriya added that all the other remakes of his films are "close to his heart". He has to pick Amir's Ghajini for a lot of reasons, but especially because the film "erased language barriers."

AR Murugadoss' 'Ghajini' released in 2005 was one of Suriya's initial blockbuster hits that took him to a whole other extent. Later in 2008, the same director remade the film in Hindi with Amir Khan as the lead but Asin played the female protagonist in both the original and the remake.