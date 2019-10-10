The confusions around Siruthai Siva's next movie are possibly cleared. Well, the director will be teaming up with none other than Rajinikanth which will be the 168th movie of the Tamil superstar.

The latest rumours say that the Rajinikanth's movie is now turning reality after Suriya gave a green signal. Yes, Siruthai Siva was supposed to direct the Singam star's next movie which would be funded by KE Gnanavelraja.

Siruthai Siva had an agreement with KE Gnanavelraja sometime ago and the director landed in a tricky situation after Rajinikanth agreed to work with the director in a rural-based entertainer. The Tamil superstar wanted to start the work immediately after completing his upcoming film Darbar.

On the other hand, Siruthai Siva could neither delay Suriya's film nor postpone the life-time opportunity to direct Rajini. So, the superstar intervened and made a request to the Ghajini star whether he could delay his project, say reports.

Suriya, having a lot of love and respect for Rajinikanth, agreed to delay his movie. Thus clearing the roadblock for the superstar's film with Siva.

Going by the reports, the film, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, will be launched on 12 December to coincide with the birthday celebration of Rajinikanth. It is expected to hit the screens for Diwali 2020.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Darbar is progressing at a brisk pace. The AR Murugadoss-directorial is a cop story in which Nayanthara plays the female lead.