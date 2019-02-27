After India attacked terror camps in Pakistan, Bollywood and television celebrities are lauding IAF's stupendous work on social media.

Besides Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others, television actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim too hailed the IAF on Twitter. He wrote: "Proud of @IAF_MCC Salute to all the brave pilots. #IndianAirForce #jaihind."

While his Indian fans have been liking the tweet and also retweeting, a female Pakistani fan commented and questioning his knowledge of Islam. Her tweet read: "india my to lgta sb andhy gongy behry log hyn app log to sach sy bht dour ho Allah reham kry app logon py islam ka matlb nhi pta app logon ko (Looks like all Indians are blind, deaf and dumb as you all are far from the truth. You all don't know the meaning of Islam, may Allah have mercy on you all.)"

This didn't go unnoticed by the Sasural Simar Ka actor, who decided to give a befitting reply to the fan. He replied: "Islam ka matlab hume achche se pata hai mohtarma.. isliye we muslims in india proudly say, proud to be an lndian.. aur Islam me na terrorism na jagah thi na hogi.( I very well know the meaning of Islam and that's why we muslims in India proudly say, proud to be an Indian. Also in Islam, there was never a place for terrorism in the past nor will there be in future.)"

On the work front, Shoaib, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, made his Bollywood debut with recently released Battalion 609, which did not do well at the box office.

Last week, Shoaib and Dipika celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They even bought their first luxury car BMW X4 as wedding anniversary gift for themselves.