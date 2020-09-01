Suresh Raina's sudden exit from the IPL shocked fans who had been looking forward to seeing the player in action. When he did quit the tournament, a lot was speculated about his personal reasons.

It was then found out that on August 19th, Suresh Raina's uncle was killed after a gang of robbers attacked his family members. The incident took place in Pathankot, Punjab. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer demanded the police for some answers.

Suresh Raina on his uncle's death

Suresh Raina's family was attacked by robbers on August 19th. Four other family members including the cricketer's aunt and cousins were severely injured in the untoward incident. According to the police the 4 'Kale Kachhewale' gang members who had come to rob the house had attacked the family.

On Tuesday, the cricketer broke his silence on the incident and tweeted about the grief his family has been subjected to:

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support."- Suresh Raina (@ImRaina on Twitter)

He further wrote about not getting the details from the police:

Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceIndto look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder@CMOPb"- Suresh Raina (@ImRaina on Twitter)

The police are investigating the matter and are still in pursuit of the suspects. Suresh Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar and his family members were attacked in their home at Thariyal village, Madhopur in Pathankot, Punjab.