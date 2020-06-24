A video of a Surat cop assaulting a lady bank staffer and slapping her inside the bank premises has taken the internet by storm. The shocking incident, which was recorded in a CCTV camera, happened at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday (June 23) evening.

The video that has been going viral on social media shows a policeman, dressed in civilian clothes, enters the Saroli branch of the Canara Bank and thrashes a lady banker. The cop has been suspended for the alleged manhandling of the bank staff.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident where it was confirmed that the attack left her with a fracture.

Accused placed under suspension: Sitharaman

The Finance Minister reacted angrily to the incident and took to Twitter saying that she has urged the Surat police to ensure that the accused is not spared.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is closely observing the matter, took to Twitter saying, "My office is being informed that the Commissioner of Police visited @canarabank's Saroli branch and assured staff of full cooperation; the accused police constable is placed under suspension."

Taking cognizance of the matter, Sitharaman said, "My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Shri. Bhrambhatt (IPS). He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch & assure the staff of their safety. Also he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately."

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman said, "Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity."

Spoke to Dr. Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat, on the incident of a lady staff of a Bank being assaulted in the premises. Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," read the FM's tweet.

Video sparks massive outrage online

The attack on the lady bank staffer has sparked a massive outrage after the video of the assault went viral. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has more than 80,000 views on Twitter. Even, the hashtag #ShameSuratPolice dominated Twitter trends since today morning.

Meanwhile, an FIR into the incident was lodged late on June 23 and a copy was shared by the official account of the Surat City Police on its Twitter handle.