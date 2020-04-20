As coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, enhanced measures are being taken to control the spread of the viral disease. While the entire nation is currently under lockdown until May 3, police officials are stationed everywhere possible to ensure the people stay indoors. Clashes have been reported between police officials and those who defy the lockdown, but a shocking incident from Surat came to light after a video showed a cop brutally bashing a young boy.

The video shows an on-duty cop brutally thrash a 12-year-old boy on the street. Despite the young boy begging for mercy, the cop continues to hit him with a lathi. At one point, the cop grabs the boy by his hair to hit him. Watch the video below:

Cop suspended

Few hours after the video was shared on Twitter, Additional DGP of Gujarat, Dr. Shamsher Singh IPS said that the copy has been suspended and an inquiry is underway. Dr. Singh also apologized for the cop's "unpardonable conduct."

Coronavirus in India

Coronavirus cases in India currently stand at 17,656, of which 559 are reported dead and close to 3,000 have been recovered. Maharashtra and Delhi are the worst-hit cities in India with over 4,200 and 2,000 positive cases, respectively. Gujarat comes in third with 1,851 cases and 67 deaths as of this writing.