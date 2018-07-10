Live

The Supreme Court will begin hearing a few pleas challenging the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday (July 10).

This law which criminalises homosexuality or any non penile-vaginal intercourse, even between two consenting adults, is considered draconian by many and several LGBTQ members and activists have been fighting hard to decriminalise it.

The petition challenging Section 377 will be heard by a five-judge bench comprising of Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra and headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Live Updates