The Supreme Court, on Thursday, September 5, has allowed Iltija Javed, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother who is under house arrest for more than a month.

Allowing Iltijia's visit to Srinagar, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked her to take permission from the concerned district authorities at first, following which she can meet Mehbooba Mufti in private on a date of her choice.

The recent development comes after Iltija filed a petition in the Supreme Court, in which she said that she was worried about the health of her mother since she had not met her in a month.