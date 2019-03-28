Reportedly, Tom Cruise has banned his ex-wife from attending their 24- year old son's wedding.

Connor Cruise to set to marry his Italian girlfriend, Silvia in a Scientologist ceremony and the Hollywood actor is said to have demanded that the actress Nicole isn't at the nuptials. The details of the demand have been revealed to RadarOnline by a source, who says, "Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law. Tom made the call and Connor followed."

The insider further revealed how Connor respects his father and out of that respect, he didn't even question the 56- year old star's wishes. Nicole and Tom married in 1990 and adopted both Connor and a girl, Isabella, now 26, together.

However, when they split in 2001 Tom retained the custody of the children as reported then that they both were devout Scientologists and had decided to stay with their father. The insider further said, "First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church — and, second, he doesn't want her there."

Nicole had blamed the religion for ruining her marriage as well as her relationship with her two children, previously missing Isabella's wedding in 2015. Nicole also sparked controversy last January at the Golden Globe award ceremony when she thanked her two children with Keith Urban, after winning the Golden Globe for her performance in Big Little Lie - but seemingly snubbed by her two adopted children.

However, earlier in an interview with the Who magazine last year, Nicole clarified that she does not have a rift with Isabella and Connor. "I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them," Nicole had told the publication.

Meanwhile, Connor's wife-to-be is said to have been dubbed the "Scientology Princess" and is a dedicated follower of the religion - as are her family. Sources claimed that Tom "adores" his future daughter-in-law, and is pleased that his son will be settling down with a Scientologist.